Are politicians public servants or is the public the servant of the politicians? - Quora

The myth of serving people is created because most people are too ignorant to understand the reality.

The fact is that you are electing a government to rule the country in a democracy. Since you too are a citizen of your country, you are actually electing your rulers/government by participating in the elections.

The purpose of democracy is empower people to select their own rulers rather than rulers being selected on the basis of heredity or any other reason.

If people truly select the most competent person as their leader, they all would benefit due to the good governance provided by such leaders. By following this great leader elected by them, they too can become great. When all citizen of a country become great, the nation too becomes great.

That is why Alexander the Great once said, “I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion.”

If the leader of sheep possesses the quality of a lion, he can transform even the weakest sheep to a lion."