As fire season, solar eclipse align, Oregon prepares for disaster | OregonLive.com

From article:..."

The 2017 total solar eclipse - an event that won't return to Oregon until 2169 - is coming on Aug. 21, typically a dangerous time for wildfires. With an estimated 1 million people traveling to the 60-mile-wide path of totality, there's a very good chance for a spark, a blaze and a large-scale disaster.

Officials have spent all year planning, running simulations and coming up with worst-case scenarios, honing inter-agency communication to prepare as best they can. Chief among their concerns are campers that either don't know about fire dangers, or don't care about the rules."