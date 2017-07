From article:..."

About 300 out-of-province firefighters are due this week to assist in battling the roughly 220 fires raging in BC's central interior region.

The federal government is also sending military aircraft to assist.

The western province is under a state of emergency as hot and dry weather conditions fuel the flames.

Roughly 1,000 provincial firefighters are working to fight the wildfires, joined by about 200 contract firefighters from BC's forestry industry."