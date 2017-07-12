Here's why hundreds of starving sea lion pups are washing ashore in California - The Washington Post

From article:..."

The ocean is up to five degrees warmer in the northeast Pacific and off the West Coast — probably a record, NOAA climatologist Nate Mantua told the Associated Press. He said its due to the same high-pressure system that has the state in a four-year drought.

“By the time they reach the mainland, they are so starved that they are basically shutting down,” Michael Remski, marine mammal rehabilitation manager for the California Wildlife Center told Yahoo News. According to the Associated Press, 300,000 sea lions live between the Mexican border and Washington state, and this is the third year straight that a high number of pups have died or become stranded. The deaths were so high in 2013 that experts declared an “unusual mortality event” for the species."