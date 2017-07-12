FACT CHECK: Radioactive Canadian Salmon Tied to Fukushima Disaster?

From article:..."

Cesium-134 is a radioactive isotope formed principally by man-made activity, whose only plausible sourceon Earth, currently, is the Fukushima disaster. It decays at a relatively fast rate and therefore cannot be tied previous nuclear disasters or atomic testing.

The narrative presented by OrganicAndHealthy.org conflates two issues: the presence of cesium-134 in marine waters off of the coast of western North America, and the presence of cesium-134 in North American salmon. Becquerels per cubic meter, cited above, are used to assess the concentration of radioactive isotopes in a volume of liquid, while becquerels per kilogram would be the appropriate for measuring its presence in fish.

These issues are likely conflated because news of both radioactive salmon and radioactive marine waters in North America were reported"