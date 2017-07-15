Why a single nuke's impact shouldn't only be measured in megatons

From the article:..."

"We're losing our memory of the Cold War and we're losing our memory of how important it is to get this right," said co-author Tyler White, a political scientist who specializes in international security and nuclear policy. "Even a conflict that doesn't involve the United States can impact us and people around the world."

Even though North Korea does not yet have a warhead capable of delivering the damage described in the article, the nuclear stakes were raised last week when it successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile with the capability to deliver a nuclear payload to Alaska as well as cities in Asia and the Middle East."