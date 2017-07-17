Redford Canyon Fire on Colville Reservation estimated at 450 acres | KREM.com

From the article:..."

COLVILLE RESERVATION, Wash --- A wildfire burning on the Colville Reservation is estimated at 500 acres and is 10 percent contained, officials said Sunday.

The Redford Canyon Fire is burning near the canyon and the Whitestone Ridge. Washington State Department of Natural Resources is assisting Colville Tribe with the fire.

The fire has closed Nine-mile road and Four Corners road.

Additional fire crews arrived on Sunday. It is expected over 170 fire fighters will be fighting the fire on Monday. There are 13 fire engines, 4 bull dozers and 1 skid engine on scene.

Reports said Monday firefighters planned on improving and holding fire line along the west flank of the fire and would be constructing and holding fire line on the other parts "