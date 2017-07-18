Freak 'killer' hailstorm with stones the size of GOLF BALLS batters Spain leaving sheep dead and cars wrecked - Mirror Online

From the article:..."

A freak hailstorm killed sheep and destroyed cars as massive boulders the size of golf balls battered a Spanish town.

The terrifying footage, filmed by locals, shows the enormous stones falling from the sky as the weather takes a dramatic turn for the worse.

In a devastating aftermath, sheep were pictured sprawled on the ground, while car windscreens were left with gaping holes.

The surrounding areas were left in ruin after the pellets wreaked havoc.

While sheep were killed in the storm, which took place earlier in July, it is unclear whether any locals were injured."