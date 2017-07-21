Earthquake sparks tsunami off Greek islands and Turkey: Turkish and Swedish victims dead and hundreds injured | The Independent

From the article:..."

Two people have been killed, and more than 200 injured, after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Greek islands and Turkey, triggering a tsunami.

Greek authorities confirmed the victims of the 6.5-magnitude quake, both men, were from Turkey and Sweden.

The quake struck at around 1 am local time on Friday morning, rattling the Greek holiday resort of Kos, damaging buildings and the main port. A small tsunami flooded parts of the island as well as the Turkish town of Bodrum."