Newsvine

captbad..

About Suffer thought before opinion Articles: 0 Seeds: 69 Comments: 453 Since: Mar 2017

Earthquake sparks tsunami off Greek islands and Turkey: Turkish and Swedish victims dead and hundreds injured | The Independent

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by captbad.. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 2:23 PM
Discuss:

From the article:..."

Two people have been killed, and more than 200 injured, after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Greek islands and Turkey, triggering a tsunami.

Greek authorities confirmed the victims of the 6.5-magnitude quake, both men, were from Turkey and Sweden.

The quake struck at around 1 am local time on Friday morning, rattling the Greek holiday resort of Kos, damaging buildings and the main port. A small tsunami flooded parts of the island as well as the Turkish town of Bodrum."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor