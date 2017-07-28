North Korea Launches A New Ballistic Missile, Seoul And The Pentagon Say : The Two-Way : NPR

From the article:..."

North Korea has launched "one unidentified missile" from its northern Jagang province, the South Korean Defense Ministry announced in a statement. The Pentagon confirmed to NPR that it has also identified a missile launch from the North.

Citing the Japanese chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, The Associated Press reports the missile "flew for about 45 minutes and appeared to have landed in the waters of Japan's exclusive economic zone."

There have been no immediate reports of damage, and it was not immediately clear what type of missile the North was testing."