Trump proposes scrapping Obama-era fracking rule on water pollution | Environment | The Guardian

The rule requires that fracking operations on public land are properly constructed so that pollutants do not leak into water supplies. Companies are also obliged to publicly disclose the chemicals in fluids used in fracking, which is a drilling process used to release oil and gas deposits within rock formations.

Despite being finalized two years ago, the fracking rule has never come into force due to a series of court challenges from the fossil fuel industry and several states. The BLM had initially defended the rule but following Donald Trump’s entrance to the White House the agency is now proposing to scrap it.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental group, said the move showed that the Trump administration’s loyalty lies with “industry and polluters”.

“This administration is sacrificing our public lands and neighboring communities to the oil and gas industry,” said Amy Mall, a senior policy analyst at NRDC."