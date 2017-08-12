Newsvine

Breakthrough device heals organs with a single touch

View Original Article: Science Daily
Seeded on Sat Aug 12, 2017 12:06 PM
From the article:..."Researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Ohio State's College of Engineering have developed a new technology, Tissue Nanotransfection (TNT), that can generate any cell type of interest for treatment within the patient's own body. This technology may be used to repair injured tissue or restore the function of aging tissue, including organs, blood vessels, and nerve cells."

