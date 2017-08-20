From the article:..."Indianapolis sank in just 12 minutes, with 300 of her crew going down with the ship. With few lifeboats, many of the remaining 900 faced death by exposure or shark attack until they were spotted three days later by a U.S. Navy patrol plane. By the time they were reached by rescuers, only 317 of the crew of 1,196 aboard were still alive."
Wreckage Of USS Indianapolis, Sunk By Japanese In WWII, Found In Pacific : The Two-Way : NPR
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:45 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment