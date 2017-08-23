Newsvine

Japan passes whaling bill with view to resume commercial whaling - ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

The International Whaling Commission introduced a moratorium on commercial whaling in 1986, with Japan commencing its program of scientific whaling a year later.

Director of the whaling affairs office at Japan's fisheries agency, Shigeki Takaya, said the country would soon recommence the commercial practice.

"Japan's fundamental policy on whaling is to conduct scientific research in order to bring about the swift resumption of commercial whaling," Mr. Takaya said.

The new law will allocate 5 billion Japanese yen, or about $58 million, every year to the whaling program.

Until now, the amount spent on whaling in Japan came from the funding for the fisheries agency more broadly."

