NASA's $3.5 billion plan could keep Yellowstone from ever erupting again - ExtremeTech

From the article:..."Yellowstone hasn’t erupted in about 630,000 years, and there’s no way to predict when it will happen again. It could be tomorrow, or it could take another million years. The point is, it will happen. Well, it will if someone can’t come up with a way to stop it. The NASA plan involves drilling into the caldera from sites outside of Yellowstone to gain access to the magma pocket that powers the supervolcano. That’s the dangerous part — a full eruption of Yellowstone wouldn’t kill that many people, but it would create a 500-mile wide ashfall with areas of the West and Midwest receiving up to four inches of ash. Total sunlight reaching croplands would be substantially (though temporarily) reduced.