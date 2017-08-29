Newsvine

captbad..

About Suffer thought before opinion Articles: 0 Seeds: 103 Comments: 576 Since: Mar 2017

Trump's decision to allow plastic bottle sales in national parks condemned | Environment | The Guardian

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by captbad.. View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:52 AM
Discuss:

From the article:..."

Since 2011, 23 of America’s most famous parks had ended bottled water sales. Those included the Grand Canyon and Zion national park, which together drew 10.2 million visitors in 2016. Last year, 331 million people visited America’s national parks.

 

Plastic bottles at the Grand Canyon alone comprised 20% of waste, and 30% of the park’s recyclable waste. 

Plastic bottles were also a major contributor to trash that ended up along walkways and “below the rim” of the landmark canyon.

Already, the world consumes more than 1m plastic water bottles per minute or roughly 20,000 per second. Environmentalists fear the impact of the growth in plastic water bottle sales could rival the effect of climate change, as recycling efforts fail to keep up with demand, and plastic ends up littering coastlines in particular."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor