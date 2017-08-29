Trump's decision to allow plastic bottle sales in national parks condemned | Environment | The Guardian

From the article:..."

Since 2011, 23 of America’s most famous parks had ended bottled water sales. Those included the Grand Canyon and Zion national park, which together drew 10.2 million visitors in 2016. Last year, 331 million people visited America’s national parks.

Plastic bottles at the Grand Canyon alone comprised 20% of waste, and 30% of the park’s recyclable waste.

Plastic bottles were also a major contributor to trash that ended up along walkways and “below the rim” of the landmark canyon.

Already, the world consumes more than 1m plastic water bottles per minute or roughly 20,000 per second. Environmentalists fear the impact of the growth in plastic water bottle sales could rival the effect of climate change, as recycling efforts fail to keep up with demand, and plastic ends up littering coastlines in particular."