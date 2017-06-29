From the article:..."The unprecedented collapse has been observed along hundreds of miles of coastline from San Francisco to Oregon. The region’s once-lush stands of bull kelp, a large brown alga that provides food and habitat for a host of wildlife species, have been devoured by small, voracious purple urchins. In the most-affected areas, denuded kelp stalks are almost all that remains of plant life."
Collapse of kelp forest imperils North Coast ocean ecosystem | The Press Democrat
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:50 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment