Sea star wasting disease among worst wildlife die-offs say scientists - British Columbia - CBC News

The sea star wasting disease that's causing mysterious and dramatic die-offs on the Pacific coast is still killing the animals — and hitting a bigger range of species over a larger area than originally thought.

Scientists investigating the disease in the U.S. and Canada met in Seattle, Wash. last week to share the latest findings on the phenomenon.

Even if the exact cause of the die-off is still being debated, the scientists agreed on the scale of the problem, said Dr. Martin Haulena, the veterinarian for the Vancouver Aquarium who attended the workshop.

"This is, if not the, certainly one of the biggest wildlife die-offs that have ever been recorded, and we're not just talking marine die-offs."