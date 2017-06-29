From article:..."The Pebble claims are the sole asset of Canadian company Northern Dynasty Minerals. If developed as described in the company’s feasibility studies, Pebble would potentially be North America’s largest open pit mine and would eradicate, drain or otherwise threaten several of the streams and rivers vital to Bristol Bay salmon. Completion of the mine could take both demand and value from this 130-year-old fishery."
President Trump Should Start in Bristol Bay to Protect American Jobs - Morning Consult
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:42 PM
