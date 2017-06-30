Trump's 100 Days, GMOs, and Pesticides - Institute for Responsible Technology

From article:..."As you know, President Trump, EPA Administrator Pruitt, and the confirmed USDA Secretary Perdue, have received millions of dollars from big ag and chemical companies, and now it looks like they are paying them back. President Trump recently signed a new executive order, specifically targeting agriculture, and directed Secretary Perdue to undertake a 180-day review to identify and eliminate “unnecessary regulations”. The executive order does not specifically talk about GMOs, but it uses the same terms that the biotech industry has used in previous administrations, like “advance the adoption of innovations and technology for agricultural production” or “require executive departments and agencies to reply upon the best available science when reviewing or approving crop protection tools” and finally, “encourage the production, export and use of domestically produced agricultural products”. These are all code words for “promote GMOs”.