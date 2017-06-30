Newsvine

How Much Toxic Roundup Are You Eating?

View Original Article: Organic Life
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:13 AM
From article:..."The majority of Roundup dumped onto American land each year isn't in your yards—it's on the food crops. The most popular genetically engineered (GE) crops planted on millions of U.S. acres each year are designed to withstand heavy dousing of glyphosate. Chemical companies are making a killing on this, since they produce both the unnatural GE seed and the chemical that needs to be used on those seeds. But Roundup is a systemic chemical, meaning Roundup is taken up inside of the plants that we—and farm animals—eat. In fact, Norwegian scientists studying U.S. soy found "excessive" levels of glyphosate inside of the food crop. Don't eat tofu? Doesn't matter: GE corn and soy fall under dozens of different ingredient names in most processed foods, such as mono-diglyceride, Soya, lecithin, textured vegetable protein, and more.

