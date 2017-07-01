Newsvine

captbad..

About Suffer thought before opinion Articles: 0 Seeds: 21 Comments: 243 Since: Mar 2017

Scientists Report Large-Scale Surface Melting Event in Antarctica during 2015-16 El Niño

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by captbad.. View Original Article: Scripps Institute of Oceanography
Seeded on Sat Jul 1, 2017 2:23 PM
Discuss:

From article:.."The science team conducting the ARM West Antarctic Radiation Experiment (AWARE) led by researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego reports that the melting caused by warm air bearing moisture and extensive cloud cover was likely delivered by El Niño over the ice sheet. Melted snow was spotted over most of the Ross Ice Shelf, a thick platform of floating ice that channels about a third of the ice flowing from the West Antarctic Ice Sheet into the ocean.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor