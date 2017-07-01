Six Right Whales Die In Canadian Waters In Less Than Three Weeks : Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

From article:..."Over the past three weeks, six critically endangered North Atlantic right whales have died in Canadian waters. With only about 500 of these massive plankton feeders still alive, these deaths represent a loss of more than 1 percent of the entire population for the most endangered large whale species in the Atlantic Ocean in less than twenty days. This unprecedented loss over such a short period of time has alarmed right whale scientists, including those at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), who have worked for decades to help this species recover and have grown very concerned about recent declines in the population. Mark Baumgartner, an associate scientist at WHOI and Chair of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, stated, “This is a right whale mortality disaster. The loss of so many animals so quickly has probably not occurred since right whales were hunted in the early 1800’s.” Last autumn, researchers officially recognized that the right whale population has declined in recent years, caused by reduced birth rates, the highest rate of human-caused deaths ever recorded, and changes in right whale feeding areas."