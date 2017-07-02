Newsvine

Americans will spend $7.1 billion on Fourth of July food [Video]

Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 9:12 AM
From article:.."According to AAA, a record 44.2 million Americans will travel 50+ miles from home for the Fourth of July. Between those travelers and people staying close to home, the National Retail Federation (NRF) reports that 65.5% will participate in a cookout. After buying all of the fixins, the average American will spend about $73.42. Overall, the NRF predicts that Americans will spend $7.1 billion on cookouts and picnics for the Fourth of July. This is up from $6.8 billion in 2016.

