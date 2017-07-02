5 Signs It's Time To Fire Your Problem Employee

From article:..."

Bad Behavior is Getting Worse

When you confront employees about a performance issue, most of them will react by fixing the issue and trying hard to get better. On the other hand, if you find that your efforts to deal with a problem employee are met by disinterest, disengagement, or even worse behavior, that’s a good sign that things won’t necessarily get better.

In my case, my staffer started increasingly arriving late without notice, heading out early, and taking long lunches. I could tell my employee didn’t have a sense of pride about the job or the organization at all and didn’t care at all about getting better. And that’s certainly not the type of employee you want to have on your team."