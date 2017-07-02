Is the 'Big One' coming? The science behind the recent earthquake swarms | Q13 FOX News

From article:.."

"It's a livelier swarm than we've seen around here for a year or so," says John Vidale. He's a UW professor and runs the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. "These earthquakes are not unusual around the Puget Sound."

Vidale says there are several theories on the reason behind these recent swarms of earthquakes in the waters off Bremerton.

He says the source of the swarms could be from the ocean floor from far off-shore being dragged down underneath Western Washington. It's a plate tectonic boundary called the Cascadia Subduction Zone. The Juan de Fuca is diving underneath the North American plate. As the plate gets deep enough towards the hot core of the Earth, the water that's released from the rocks 15 miles down could be working its way back upwards. Vidale says the water is light and buoyant compared to the heavier rocks and mineral compounds which would sink.