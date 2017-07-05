Newsvine

captbad..

About Suffer thought before opinion Articles: 0 Seeds: 29 Comments: 295 Since: Mar 2017

In North Korea, âSurgical Strikeâ Could Spin Into âWorst Kind of Fightingâ - The New York Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by captbad.. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Wed Jul 5, 2017 6:52 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

From article:..."Even the most limited strike risks staggering casualties, because North Korea could retaliate with the thousands of artillery pieces it has positioned along its border with the South. Though the arsenal is of limited range and could be destroyed in days, the United States defense secretary, Jim Mattis, recently warned that if North Korea used it, it “would be probably the worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetimes.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor