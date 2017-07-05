From article:..."Even the most limited strike risks staggering casualties, because North Korea could retaliate with the thousands of artillery pieces it has positioned along its border with the South. Though the arsenal is of limited range and could be destroyed in days, the United States defense secretary, Jim Mattis, recently warned that if North Korea used it, it “would be probably the worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetimes.”
In North Korea, âSurgical Strikeâ Could Spin Into âWorst Kind of Fightingâ - The New York Times
Seeded on Wed Jul 5, 2017 6:52 PM
