Newsvine

captbad..

About Suffer thought before opinion Articles: 0 Seeds: 34 Comments: 302 Since: Mar 2017

Trump's alarming environmental rollback: what's been scrapped so far | Environment | The Guardian

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by captbad.. View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 7:40 AM
Discuss:

From article:..." Pruitt denies a bid to halt the use of chlorpyrifos, a widely-used pesticide. The chemical has been linked to damage to the nervous system and last year EPA scientists said a ban was warranted. Household use of the chemical was phased out a decade ago but it is still used in farms across the US."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor