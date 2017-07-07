From article:..." Pruitt denies a bid to halt the use of chlorpyrifos, a widely-used pesticide. The chemical has been linked to damage to the nervous system and last year EPA scientists said a ban was warranted. Household use of the chemical was phased out a decade ago but it is still used in farms across the US."
Trump's alarming environmental rollback: what's been scrapped so far | Environment | The Guardian
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 7:40 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment