Tenth Amendment Center | Thomas Jefferson on Judicial Tyranny

Thomas Jefferson, a stanch advocate of decentralized power, recognized that a federal government empowered to judge the extent of its own authority was one that would never remain limited in size or scope. Because of this, the power of the federal judiciary was always of great concern to him. The following is a small, but representative, sample of a number of Jefferson’s views on the power of the judicial branch of the federal government.

He said judicial tyranny made the Constitution “a thing of wax.”