Montana Earthquake Didn't Trigger Yellowstone Caldera -- But Could It? | Inverse

From article:..."n earthquake rocked Montana on Thursday just 230 miles from Yellowstone National Park, where an enormous, active supervolcano lies. Many who felt the tremors feared that they would set off the volcano that would put their lives in danger; luckily, there’s no danger of that happening from this 5.8-magnitude earthquake. But the alarm that echoed across social media raises the question: Could there ever be an earthquake strong enough to trigger the infamous Yellowstone Caldera?"

