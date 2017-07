Ffrom article:..."

The findings are important because they inform our understanding about how the ice may respond in the future.

Today, the big glaciers that enter the ocean in a key sector called the Amundsen Sea Embayment are in a rapid withdrawal.

These ice streams, such as Pine Island and Thwaites glaciers, are colossal in scale - and their melting has become a significant contributor to global sea-level rise at around 1mm per decade."