Geologists Find Remnants of Early Earth's Crust in Canada | Geology, Geoscience | Sci-News.com

Recreating the nature of Earth’s first crust is difficult because geologic activity has created turnover that drove most of it back into Earth’s interior.

While some slivers of 4-billion-year-old crust remain in the rock record, only isolated zircon mineral grains are dated to be older.

“Finding remnants of early Earth’s crust has proven difficult, but a new approach offers the ability to detect the presence of truly ancient crust that has been reworked into ‘merely’ really old rocks,” said study co-author Dr. Richard W. Carlson, Director of the Department of Terrestrial Magnetism at the Carnegie Institution for Science."