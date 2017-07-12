Hundreds Of Dead Seabirds, Sea Lions Wash Up In Southern California | HuffPost

From article:..."

Something disturbing has been washing up on Southern California beaches in recent weeks: dead and dying seabirds and marine mammals, numbering in the dozens.

California resident Kyle Cory said this week he’s been seeing “between six and 10 or 12” sick or dead sea birds every time he walks along the beaches of Ventura Country. He’s also witnessed the death of sick seals.

“It’s affected me in a bad way,” he told CBS Los Angeles. “How many have to die before somebody cares?”

Since at least April, dying marine animals and birds have been washing up en masse on the shores of Southern California’s beaches. The Ventura County Star reported on April 20 that dozens of sick or dead sea lions had been spotted in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Several other dying or dead animals, including loons, pelicans and even dolphins had also been found."