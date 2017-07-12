Global Weather Modification Assault Causing Climate Chaos And Environmental Catastrophe » Global Weather Modification Assault Causing Climate Chaos And Environmental Catastrophe | Geoengineering Watch

From article:..."Stratospheric aerosol geoengineering is a primary term for the ongoing global climate modification programs being conducted by major powers around the world. "Aerosols" is simply a term for a microscopic particle that is suspended in the air. A primary stated goal of the geoengineering programs is to provide a "solar shield" to slow "runaway climate change" by spraying tens of millions of tons of highly toxic metal nano particulates (a nanometer is 1/1,000,000,000 of a meter) into the atmosphere from jet aircraft. Is the spraying only for solar radiation management? Based on available data, there are a number of known objectives including but not limited to SRM, weather warfare, over the horizon radar enhancement, controlling food production, and probable biological testing. There are likely many more aspects and agendas related to the atmospheric spraying which we can not yet know."