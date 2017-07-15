Marine Corps identifies 16 killed in Mississippi plane crash - The Washington Post

From article:..."

The aircraft contained the Marines’ weapons and ammunition, prompting bomb disposal teams and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to respond to the scene.

About 4 p.m. local time on Monday, the aircraft dropped off radar and crashed in fields near the town of Itta Bena, Miss. There were two distinct crash sites nearly a mile apart, and the flames from the wreckage burned well into the night. One local eyewitness told the Associated Press that he heard a boom and looked up to see the aircraft tumbling out of the sky partially aflame."