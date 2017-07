From the article:..."

WARNINGS of a possible tsunami within 300km of a shallow magnitude 7.8 quake off the coast of Russia have been canceled.

The epicenter is reported to have been 234km of Nikol’Skoye, Russia, among the Komandorski islands of the Bering Strait.

A tsunami advisory was initially issued by the US NWS for residents of the nearby Aleutian Islands, Alaska. But it has since reported the threat ‘has passed’."