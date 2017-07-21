Skeena River sockeye returns at historic lows - CKA News

From the article:..."

This year's return of Skeena River sockeye is setting up to be the worst on record.

As a result, First Nations along the river have agreed not to remove sockeye from the river, a decision made only once before when the same run returned in dismal numbers in 2013.

The low numbers have also prompted Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to close the region's lucrative sports fishery to all salmon species until July 15.

The ministry said it's still unclear how many sockeyes it expects this year, but in 2013 the total estimated return was around 450,000.

As of June 27, 2017, just shy of 13,000 sockeyes had returned. By the same day in 2013 a total of more than 25,000 sockeyes had made their way up the river."