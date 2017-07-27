Newsvine

captbad..

About Suffer thought before opinion Articles: 0 Seeds: 70 Comments: 457 Since: Mar 2017

Rush hour pollution may be more dangerous than you think In-car air study of commuting cars finds dangers to human health

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by captbad.. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONScience Daily
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 10:30 AM
Discuss:

From the article:..."

To explore what drivers are actually exposed to during rush hour, researchers from Duke University, Emory University and the Georgia Institute of Technology strapped specially designed sampling devices into the passenger seats of cars during morning rush hour commutes in downtown Atlanta.

The devices detected up to twice as much particulate matter as the roadside sensors. The team also found that the pollution contained twice the amount of chemicals that cause oxidative stress, which is thought to be involved in the development of many diseases including respiratory and heart disease, cancer, and some types of neurodegenerative diseases.

The results were published on June 27 in the journal Atmospheric Environment."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor