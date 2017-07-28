Pebble mine gets no better with time - Alaska Dispatch News

From the article:..."

I am frustrated when I hear Pebble's CEO making the same promises its parent Northern Dynasty made 11 years ago. Pebble assumes Alaskans will forget Northern Dynasty's past promises and will change their view on a project that a majority of Alaskans don't want, going as far as grossly exaggerating the very limited local support the mine enjoys, and proposing a smaller mine already deemed economically unfeasible by its own analysis.

Even basic economics are undercutting the mine's claims. Earlier this month, a private investment company in New York released a report that slammed the prospects of the Pebble mine, concluding Northern Dynasty's stock was "worthless." The findings of the report have prompted several class action lawsuits on behalf of Northern Dynasty's shareholders who allege a variety of misrepresentations to investors by the company.

Pebble's backers are also ignoring the new realities in Alaska.

We have a governor in Bill Walker who explicitly stated his opposition to the Pebble mine during his campaign. The State Department of Natural Resources recently delayed extending one of Pebble's existing permits so it can properly assess the groundswell of public concern about the company's current impacts – the first time the agency has taken such an action.

State voters overwhelmingly supported a ballot initiative to require legislative approval for large scale mines that could threaten Bristol Bay's fisheries, backing up what we already knew about public opinion. And, Alaska now has a state House of Representatives majority that is likely much more skeptical of Pebble's dubious promises that the mine can coexist with the region's fisheries."