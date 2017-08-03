Update on the Larsen-C iceberg breakaway

From the article:..."

Since the 12 July 2017 breakaway Dr Anna Hogg, from the University of Leeds and Dr Hilmar Gudmundsson, from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), have continued to track the iceberg -- known as A68 -- using the European Space Agency (ESA) and European Commission's Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite.

Their observations show that since the calving event, the Berg has started to drift away from the Larsen-C, with open ocean clearly visible in the ~ 5-kilometre gap between the berg and the ice-shelf.

A cluster of over 11 'smaller' icebergs has also now formed, the largest of which is over 13 km long. These 'bergy bits' have broken off both the giant iceberg and the remaining ice-shelf."