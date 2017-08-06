Newsvine

Warming to boost deadly humidity levels across South Asia - BBC News

From the article:..."

Most official weather stations around the world measure temperature with two thermometers.

The first, or "dry bulb" instrument, record the temperature of the air. The other, or "wet bulb" thermometer, measure relative humidity in the air and the results are normally lower than just the pure air temperature.

For humans, this wet bulb reading is critically important.

While the normal temperature inside our bodies is 37C, our skin is usually at 35C. This temperature difference allows us to dissipate our own metabolic heat by sweating.

However, if wet bulb temperatures in our environment are at 35C or greater, our ability to lose heat declines rapidly and even the fittest of people would die in around six hours."

