“Gene Simmons, where were you on or about November 25, 2016?”

That’s the question being posed to the KISS rocker after an adorable calf was born at a Texas ranch on Friday with a face resembling the “God of Thunder” singer.

Little Genie, as she’s since been dubbed, become an overnight social media star after being snapped sticking out her tongue while rocking butterfly-shaped black markings on her face, similar to “The Demon’s.”