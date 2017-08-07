Newsvine

captbad..

About Suffer thought before opinion Articles: 0 Seeds: 80 Comments: 478 Since: Mar 2017

Temperatures rising: Achieving the global temperature goals laid out in the Paris Climate Agreement is unlikely, according to research

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by captbad.. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONScience Daily
Seeded on Mon Aug 7, 2017 9:53 AM
Discuss:

From the article:..."Instead of focusing on expert opinion, we wanted to just rely entirely on what the data says," Startz explained. "This is a high-tech statistical model that looks at what has happened to per-capita output in each country, to carbon intensity in each country, and to the population in each country. What we find is that there is a wide range of what could happen, but unfortunately the bottom end of the range is still fairly bad, and the top end of the range is catastrophic."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor