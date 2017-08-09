Trump has no clue what to do about North Korea â and he doesn't really care

From the article:..."

Trump drew a red line. North Korea crossed it hours later when it said in a statement that it would effectively burn the U.S. territory of Guam to the ground. It was a textbook example of why you don't bluff in foreign policy.

Now Trump surrogates and allies on television are spinning military action as inevitable. But they leave out a very important fact: that the president and his administration repeatedly ignored attempts from the outgoing Obama administration to brief them on the foreign policy challenges facing the new team and, once in office, Trump has demonstrated next to no interest in governing.

Dysfunction has plagued the Trump White House for the entirety of the administration's first six and a half months. Trump is uninterested in finding people to staff necessary positions and run the government efficiently. He has thus far spent his tenure in office tweeting, going to rallies, making other world leaders feel uncomfortable, and generally reverse-Midas-touching every single situation he gets involved in."