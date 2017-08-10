Newsvine

Extreme heat decimating crops in parts of Europe - AP News

The region is enduring one of the hottest and driest summers in years, during which several people have died and dozens of wildfires have flared. The drought has also ratcheted up demand for water and electricity.

Serbia has been one of the hardest hit countries, with experts saying an estimated 60 percent of corn crops destroyed. The ministry of ecology also says water levels across the country have dropped drastically, threatening fish stocks.

"This is really sad!" said farmer Pavel Tordaj from the northern Serbian village of Padina, while showing withered corn and scorched sunflower on his land.

Tordaj said nearly all his corn, and half of his sunflowers have been destroyed by the drought, adding that it will be very hard for the farmers to make up for the loss."

