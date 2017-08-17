Agriculture giants Bayer, Monsanto merging could ruin American farmers | TheHill

From the article:..."

This series of multi-billion dollar agriculture mergers will have deeply worrisome effects in the United States. Monsanto is set to merge with Bayer in a $66 billion deal, meanwhile Dow Chemical and DuPont Chemical are merging to create a $130 billion company. ChemChina recently bought Syngenta for $43 billion. The Department of Justice is in the midst of reviewing the first two mergers, and the Federal Trade Commission approved the third earlier this year

These mega-mergers are happening with barely a murmur of concern from elected officials in Washington. The Senate Judiciary Committee held a single, brief hearing regarding the mergers last year before the presidential election, and only a few members of Congress have sent letters to express their anxiety. Earlier this year, when the Senate held its confirmation hearing for Sonny Perdue to be Secretary of Agriculture, not a single senator raised the matter with him."