Leadership Cycle: Is History destined to repeat itself? | LinkedIn

World history is usually taught as the history of civilizations. The significant facts are generally the ones that have had a bearing on the development of those civilizations. Human history is an unending series of repeated cycles. The world is round and almost everything goes through cycles. There are life cycles, climate cycles, economic cycles and political cycles to name a few.

The Leadership cycle includes five stages - Awareness, Development, Maturity, Reinvention, and Decline."