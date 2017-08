From the article:..."

One major U.S. Navy collision may be an accident. Twice in two months could be a coincidence. Or it could point to a bigger failing in how the U.S. navigates its warships around the world.

It is unclear how the collision occurred early Monday between the USS John S. McCain and a Liberian-flagged oil tanker in a crowded shipping lane off Singapore, leaving 10 American sailors missing and five injured."