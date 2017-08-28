Newsvine

Trump to lift military gear ban for local police - CNNPolitics

Seeded by captbad..
Seeded on Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:30 AM
From the article:...

The Trump administration will unveil a new plan Monday to roll back limits on a controversial program that provides local law enforcement agencies with surplus military gear, marking the end of a policy implemented during the Obama administration.

President Barack Obama issued an executive order in 2015 prohibiting the transfer of a host of equipment, including armored vehicles, grenade launchers, high-caliber weapons and camouflage uniforms following controversy over the "militarization" of the police response to unrest in Ferguson, Missouri."

