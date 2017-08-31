Pebble advisers must know the answer is still no — Save Bristol Bay

From the article:..."

To members of the Pebble advisory committee: Thanks, but no thanks.

For those on their first visit to our great state: Welcome to Alaska. As you will see, the seasons are changing and Alaskans everywhere are transitioning from summer into another short fall and long winter.

On Monday, you will gather in downtown Anchorage to discuss how to advance the Pebble mine project. There will be one thing noticeably absent from your meeting though, the people of Bristol Bay.

We will not be attending. It's nothing personal. While you might be new to the issue, the prospect of Northern Dynasty's Pebble project has weighed on our minds since 2001.

Bristol Bay has thought this over for a long time, and we have long since made up our minds: Pebble mine is not welcome here. The discussion is over.

It is an utter waste of your time, and ours, to sit down and discuss how to build a "better" mine in Bristol Bay. That's because our region does not want a Pebble mine in any size, form or configuration.

If Pebble Limited Partnership truly wanted to listen to the people of Bristol Bay, it would not convene a private meeting hundreds of miles away from the region on the day after the moose-hunting season starts.